Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition by 27.8% during the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 114,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 50.0% in the second quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 50.0% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 6.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 699,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 39,373 shares during the period. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 2.7% in the second quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 519,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares during the period.

OTCMKTS LMACU traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.55. 14,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,823. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $14.25.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

