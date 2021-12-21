Analysts Expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will post $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.07. Booz Allen Hamilton reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $82.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,312. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.40. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $75.15 and a one year high of $100.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

