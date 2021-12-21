Contrasting MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) and Boxed (NYSE:BOXD)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) and Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Boxed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $737.44 million 2.27 -$38.91 million ($0.68) -29.12 Boxed N/A N/A -$4.22 million N/A N/A

Boxed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.0% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Boxed shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Boxed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 6 0 2.86 Boxed 0 0 0 0 N/A

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has a consensus target price of $37.43, indicating a potential upside of 92.53%. Given MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is more favorable than Boxed.

Profitability

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Boxed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. -7.76% -1.95% -1.23% Boxed N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Boxed beats MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Munich, Germany.

About Boxed

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc., formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

