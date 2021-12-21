Warburg Research Reiterates €146.00 Price Target for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH)

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) has been given a €146.00 ($164.04) price objective by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($146.07) price target on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up €4.30 ($4.83) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €128.10 ($143.93). 43,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.64, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €69.70 ($78.31) and a fifty-two week high of €128.60 ($144.49). The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €112.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is €100.75.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

