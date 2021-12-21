MetaHash Price Tops $0.0064 (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 21st. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a market cap of $19.01 million and approximately $921,681.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,145,182,879 coins and its circulating supply is 2,974,887,467 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

