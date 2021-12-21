Talanx (ETR:TLX) Given a €44.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Talanx (ETR:TLX) has been given a €44.50 ($50.00) target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on shares of Talanx in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on shares of Talanx in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Talanx stock traded down €0.94 ($1.06) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €40.12 ($45.08). 103,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,773. Talanx has a twelve month low of €29.52 ($33.17) and a twelve month high of €42.66 ($47.93). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €40.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of €37.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

