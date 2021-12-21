Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$162.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays upgraded Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$147.09.

Shares of BMO stock traded up C$1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$133.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,537. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$94.90 and a 52-week high of C$141.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$135.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$129.95. The stock has a market cap of C$86.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

