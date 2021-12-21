Ark (ARK) Price Tops $1.23 on Top Exchanges

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last week, Ark has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. Ark has a market cap of $164.26 million and approximately $7.51 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $1.23 or 0.00002525 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006744 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000431 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 133,913,861 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

