L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Shares Bought by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) by 17.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in L’Air Liquide were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in L’Air Liquide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in L’Air Liquide by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 170,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIQUY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($202.25) target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Monday, October 25th. HSBC lowered shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIQUY traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.89. 271,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,896. L’Air Liquide S.A. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.45.

About L’Air Liquide

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

