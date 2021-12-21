Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-$2.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.3-$7.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.30 billion.

MU stock opened at $82.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Mizuho upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.87.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

