Lipe & Dalton Sells 200 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lipe & Dalton trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,857 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $11,649,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 25.8% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 111.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 3,792 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $208.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.73.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

