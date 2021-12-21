John Key Buys 5,000 Shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ASX:ANZ) Stock

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ASX:ANZ) insider John Key bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$8.25 ($5.85) per share, with a total value of A$41,250.00 ($29,255.32).

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, November 7th. This is a boost from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.35. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.30%.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Company Profile

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

