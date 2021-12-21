U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 609,580 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 609,580 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,532,000. AT&T comprises 0.7% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.3% in the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its position in AT&T by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in AT&T by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 12,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its position in AT&T by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $172.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on T. Loop Capital began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.30.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

