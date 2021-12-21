Short Interest in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Declines By 19.1%

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the November 15th total of 2,820,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, VP Richard D. O’brien sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $95,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTI. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 157.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in TETRA Technologies by 139.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TTI traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.65. 25,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,348. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.48. TETRA Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $336.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 3.09.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $95.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.40 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

