Short Interest in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Decreases By 17.7%

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the November 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other Evans Bancorp news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 3,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $139,083.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBN. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Evans Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Evans Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Evans Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVBN stock traded down $1.38 on Tuesday, reaching $40.89. The stock had a trading volume of 12,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,165. The company has a market cap of $223.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.15. Evans Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $23.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 million. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 25.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Evans Bancorp will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

