GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Short Interest Update

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the November 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,752,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of PHOT stock remained flat at $$0.02 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 540,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,151. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. GrowLife has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.57.
GrowLife Company Profile
