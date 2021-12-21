GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Short Interest Update

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the November 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,752,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PHOT stock remained flat at $$0.02 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 540,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,151. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. GrowLife has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.57.

GrowLife Company Profile

GrowLife, Inc provides hydroponic equipment, lighting, nutrients, media, and other cultivation supplies to commercial and urban operations. The firm agricultural equipment includes growing mediums, hydroponics systems, tools for cutting and propagation, bulbs, indoor lighting systems, and accessories, ballasts, reflectors, meters and timers, and other technology control equipment for the cannabis and indoor plant cultivation and industries.

