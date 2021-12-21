Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Gap Up to $7.74

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.74, but opened at $8.14. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 32,283 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.61.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $357.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.03 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.76%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 117.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 147.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth about $98,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

