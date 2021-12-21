Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Wisconsin Capital Management LLC

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 1.6% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 122,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Fiserv by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 35,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Fiserv by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 287,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,773,000 after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 158,965 shares valued at $16,323,313. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Edward Jones upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. William Blair began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.25.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $100.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.06 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.92.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.