GYL Financial Synergies LLC Buys 885 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 377,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,844,000 after acquiring an additional 213,379 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $47.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.93. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

