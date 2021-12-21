Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Gap Up to $5.92

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.92, but opened at $6.19. Ferroglobe shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 3,681 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.73.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the third quarter worth about $3,856,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 191.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 644,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 423,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 877,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 522,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

