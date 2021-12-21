Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Down to $19.46

Exscientia Ltd (NASDAQ:EXAI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.46, but opened at $18.66. Exscientia shares last traded at $18.82, with a volume of 269 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXAI shares. Bank of America started coverage on Exscientia in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Exscientia in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Exscientia in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Exscientia Ltd will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.

