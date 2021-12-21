Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Shares Gap Down to $14.00

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.00, but opened at $13.70. Kronos Bio shares last traded at $14.66, with a volume of 1,131 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRON. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.40. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $191,223.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jorge Dimartino sold 16,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $202,892.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,977 shares of company stock worth $534,961 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRON. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Kronos Bio by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

