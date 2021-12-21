Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 30,981 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 316,176 shares.The stock last traded at $64.12 and had previously closed at $64.05.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.61.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vocera Communications news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $225,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $521,548.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,143,136. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCRA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the second quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the second quarter worth $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the second quarter worth $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 44.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the third quarter valued at $204,000.

Vocera Communications Company Profile (NYSE:VCRA)

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.