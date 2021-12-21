Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,829,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,814,000 after buying an additional 478,845 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 67.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,054,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $255.81. 6,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,634. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $205.71 and a 1-year high of $265.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.29 and its 200 day moving average is $250.57.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

