Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,236,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,417 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 10.7% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $59,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 653,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,506,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,024,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.91. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,633. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.31. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $29.17.

