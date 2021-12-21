Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Chronos Wealth Management LLC

Chronos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for approximately 2.8% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 239,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ITW traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,655. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.89 and a fifty-two week high of $246.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.68 and a 200-day moving average of $227.98.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 56.74%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.13.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

