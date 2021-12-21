Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Twilio accounts for 4.0% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $22,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Twilio by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,253,000 after acquiring an additional 152,151 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,916,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,908,515,000 after acquiring an additional 266,826 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 4.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,109,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,949,128,000 after acquiring an additional 284,171 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Twilio by 39.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 36.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,300,000 after acquiring an additional 985,437 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.46.

Shares of Twilio stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $267.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,999. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $235.00 and a one year high of $457.30. The stock has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 4,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,708,873.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.22, for a total transaction of $4,455,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,958 shares of company stock worth $25,758,640. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

