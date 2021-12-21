Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Shares Sold by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 52.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,102 shares during the period. Lightspeed POS accounts for 2.7% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $15,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the second quarter worth $10,391,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 317,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,573,000 after acquiring an additional 16,623 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 456,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,150,000 after acquiring an additional 45,966 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 737.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,980,000 after acquiring an additional 180,145 shares during the period. 53.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LSPD. Barclays cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

Shares of LSPD stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.20. 89,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,946. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.17 and a 200 day moving average of $85.47. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.12 and a 52-week high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 49.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

