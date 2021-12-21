Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 41,528 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 320.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,528 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

BSV stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,748. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.93 and a 1 year high of $82.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

