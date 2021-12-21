RiverFront Investment Group LLC Sells 390,981 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 195,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390,981 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $10,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 54,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 12,605 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 20,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 631.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 24,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares during the last quarter.

FIXD stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.34. 309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,391. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.36. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $52.62 and a 52 week high of $55.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

