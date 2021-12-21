CNB Bank Grows Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,431 shares of company stock valued at $20,902,144 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

Shares of EW traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.22. The company had a trading volume of 22,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,890. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $76.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $123.56.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

