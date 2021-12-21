RiverFront Investment Group LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 31.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 626,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,063 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $67,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,983. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.62 and a 200-day moving average of $108.11. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $106.95 and a 1 year high of $110.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.