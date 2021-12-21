HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 3,468 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

HMS Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 23.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,260 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the quarter. Fortinet accounts for about 1.5% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 19.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,746,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,386 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,474.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,160,000 after purchasing an additional 589,618 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 97.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,187,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,894,000 after purchasing an additional 585,980 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $123,599,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,864,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,158,762,000 after acquiring an additional 397,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

FTNT traded down $6.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $324.37. The stock had a trading volume of 9,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,551. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.31 and a 1 year high of $355.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 99.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,637,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $684,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,455,472. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.73.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

