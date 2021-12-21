3,250 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Bought by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $60.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.10. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $38.30 and a 52 week high of $68.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 16.56%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

