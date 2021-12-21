Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,008 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after acquiring an additional 55,612 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 15.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 17.4% in the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 37,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 9.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,509,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,255,000 after acquiring an additional 221,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 492,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,164,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $61.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.23. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $342.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

