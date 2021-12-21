Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 322 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide makes up about 2.2% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Otis Worldwide worth $25,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 63,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 199,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after purchasing an additional 27,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 430.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 41,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

NYSE OTIS traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $83.24. 4,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082,809. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.16. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.