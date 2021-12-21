Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $8.80 Million Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises about 0.8% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $8,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HDV. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of HDV stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $98.48. The company had a trading volume of 11,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,491. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.24. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $86.18 and a twelve month high of $100.48.

