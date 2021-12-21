iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 229,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,449 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $60,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period.

IJH stock traded up $4.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.06. 30,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,820. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $277.96. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.21 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

