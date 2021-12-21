iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,832,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,809,000 after buying an additional 10,815,722 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,085,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,131,000 after buying an additional 2,695,802 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 241.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,280,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,307,000 after buying an additional 904,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,753,000 after buying an additional 388,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,277,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,592,000 after buying an additional 352,029 shares in the last quarter.

SHY traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $85.57. The company had a trading volume of 10,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,801. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.77 and a 200-day moving average of $86.05. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $85.47 and a one year high of $86.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%.

