CNB Bank Acquires 980 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAS. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 85.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 681.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hasbro stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,224. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.05 and a 12 month high of $104.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 83.44%.

In other Hasbro news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $918,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,982 shares of company stock worth $4,125,304. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

