$159.20 Million in Sales Expected for Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) will report $159.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Traeger’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $161.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $155.30 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Traeger will report full year sales of $769.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $765.90 million to $772.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $966.82 million, with estimates ranging from $958.10 million to $977.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Traeger.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. Traeger had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $162.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.89 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COOK. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Traeger from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Traeger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.22.

NYSE COOK traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.19. The stock had a trading volume of 10,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,203. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.86. Traeger has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.84.

In other Traeger news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

