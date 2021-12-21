Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.25% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Devon Energy aims for strong oil production from the Delaware Basin holdings. Devon’s presence in Delaware has expanded due to its all-stock merger deal with WPX Energy. The company is using new technology in production process to lower expenses. Devon’s divestiture of Canadian and Barnett Shale gas assets will allow it to focus on its five high-quality oil-rich U.S. basins assets. Devon’s stable free cash flow generation allows it to pay dividend and buy back shares. Devon Energy has ample liquidity to meet near-term debt obligations. In the past year, Devon’s shares have outperformed the industry. However, the company operates in a competitive industry, wherein a few operators are in a secure position due to stronger financial capabilities. Limited control over some of its properties and regulations is a headwind.”

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist upped their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.03.

DVN stock traded up $1.64 on Tuesday, reaching $39.90. 156,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,488,378. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $14.34 and a 12 month high of $45.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

