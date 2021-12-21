Halving Coin (HALV) Tops 1-Day Volume of $145.00

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded up 20.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 21st. One Halving Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Halving Coin has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar. Halving Coin has a market capitalization of $75,556.40 and $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Halving Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00051132 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,951.39 or 0.08148548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,451.95 or 0.99917527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00071876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00047612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002625 BTC.

About Halving Coin

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Halving Coin is halvingcoin.space

Buying and Selling Halving Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Halving Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Halving Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HALVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Halving Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Halving Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.