SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU) Position Reduced by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in SportsTek Acquisition were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in SportsTek Acquisition by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in SportsTek Acquisition by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SportsTek Acquisition by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 209,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SportsTek Acquisition by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 329,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 139,658 shares in the last quarter.

Get SportsTek Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:SPTKU remained flat at $$9.99 during trading hours on Tuesday. 6,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,617. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU).

Receive News & Ratings for SportsTek Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SportsTek Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.