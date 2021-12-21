Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in IG Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGACU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IG Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGACU) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in IG Acquisition were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGACU. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in IG Acquisition during the second quarter worth $106,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in IG Acquisition during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in IG Acquisition by 245.2% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 33,275 shares during the last quarter.

IGACU traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.22. 2,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,163. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23. IG Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

