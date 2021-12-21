Wealthspring Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lessened its stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,606 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 159,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 19,956 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 164.1% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 119,627 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 15.0% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 689,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 89,725 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSAGU remained flat at $$9.90 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.92. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.07.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

