Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities by 231.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,677,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,817 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 786,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 436,266 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,253,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,535,000 after acquiring an additional 253,482 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,500,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000.

NASDAQ:LEGAU remained flat at $$9.89 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

