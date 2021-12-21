CenterStar Asset Management LLC Invests $99,000 in Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY)

CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Separately, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at $3,036,000.

In other Warby Parker news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought 242,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.41 per share, with a total value of $13,217,494.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel E. Cutler sold 13,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $588,637.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,354,621 shares of company stock worth $68,873,962 and have sold 602,848 shares worth $27,710,333.

WRBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.38.

Warby Parker stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,565. Warby Parker Inc has a 52-week low of $42.03 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.99.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $137.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.09 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Warby Parker Profile

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

