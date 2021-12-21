Wealthspring Capital LLC Takes Position in Riverview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RVACU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Riverview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RVACU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 175,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Riverview Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $807,000.

Shares of RVACU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.03. 14,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,045. Riverview Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $11.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.96.

