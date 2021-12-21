Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.36.

DHR opened at $314.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $310.15 and a 200 day moving average of $300.85. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

